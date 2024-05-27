Analysts Set Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) PT at C$6.14

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Athabasca Oil

Insider Buying and Selling

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATH opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.57.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.