Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target at $159.33

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.83.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Garmin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GRMN

Garmin Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $163.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. Garmin has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 728,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,267 shares of company stock worth $13,599,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Garmin by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Garmin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.