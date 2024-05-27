Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) PT at $73.44

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.44.

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

