Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

