Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,012 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

