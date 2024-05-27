Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 1.7%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $308.75 and last traded at $306.55. Approximately 2,136,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,550,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average is $261.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $164,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $164,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $881,848,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

