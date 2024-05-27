Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 14,300 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $318,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,750,000 after buying an additional 311,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,556,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $126.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.10. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

