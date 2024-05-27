Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.45% of Intuit worth $790,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $55.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $606.99. 4,252,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $634.59 and its 200-day moving average is $622.12. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

