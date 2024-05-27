Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,393 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.98% of Elevance Health worth $1,090,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $14,147,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $22.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $521.41. 1,533,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,797. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.42.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

