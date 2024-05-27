Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.27 Billion Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,581,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,576,115 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.09% of Veeva Systems worth $1,267,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

VEEV stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.89. The company had a trading volume of 600,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average of $203.35. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $161.39 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

