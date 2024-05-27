Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $618,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $438.24. 661,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,472. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.