Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 182,289 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.59% of Suncor Energy worth $657,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

SU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. 5,251,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,643. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.