Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,126,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,577,067 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.15% of NU worth $450,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,104,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 983,928 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,170,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,309,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,217,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,897,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NU. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

