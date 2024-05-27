Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 31,552,829 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,552,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,313,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.37% of CNH Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,429,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,041.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,340,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,145 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after buying an additional 14,348,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Truist Financial cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. 6,638,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,664,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.