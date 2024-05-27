Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 20,114 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,352,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,114 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 6.18% of Sensata Technologies worth $351,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4,903.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 550,901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.85. 1,135,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,501. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -380.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

