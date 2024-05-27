Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,334 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,507 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $234,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.95. 1,050,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,986. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $457.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

