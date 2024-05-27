Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.32% of Marriott International worth $210,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.59. The company had a trading volume of 909,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,103. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

