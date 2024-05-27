Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $130.41 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

