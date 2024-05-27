AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of AVITA Medical worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.10. 154,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,774. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $208.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.