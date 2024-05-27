Bank of America Raises BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Price Target to $31.00

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBBB. UBS Group cut shares of BBB Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBB Foods

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TBBB opened at $28.24 on Thursday. BBB Foods has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $120,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $48,934,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,004,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $18,668,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $8,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.