Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

