BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Decreased by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 400.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,874,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $85,840,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BCE by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,418 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BCE by 83.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. 1,355,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,706. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.86%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

