Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,988 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 90,520.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $321,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.27. 3,431,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

