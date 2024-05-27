Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.92. 4,212,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,667. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

