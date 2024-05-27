Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $207,210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,003,000 after acquiring an additional 421,619 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,239. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

