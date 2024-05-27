Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.42 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 236,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,166,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $461.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.