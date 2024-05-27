Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Teekay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 177,930 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 72,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TK stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 91.93%. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

