Benchmark Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $893.19 and a 200 day moving average of $706.34. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $366.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

