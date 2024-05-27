Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.93. 4,053,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,534. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

