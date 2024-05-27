Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.10% of Plexus worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in Plexus by 3.4% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,403,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

