Bernzott Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,829 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 590,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.82. 898,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,600 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

