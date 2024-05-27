Bernzott Capital Advisors Trims Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,540 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment makes up about 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.71. 282,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,085. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $831.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.75 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Articles

