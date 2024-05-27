Beta Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 228,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,153. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $450.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

