Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,614,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. 224,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,234. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.