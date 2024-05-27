Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,294.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 340,021 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 315,631 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,539 shares of company stock worth $3,532,914 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $135.06. 1,648,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

