Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 4,810 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PGX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.48. 1,885,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.