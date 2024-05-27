Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.32. 214,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,407. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,169.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,543 shares of company stock worth $2,869,310. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

