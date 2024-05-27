Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Position Trimmed by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,928 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. 74,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

