Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,413.58 and last traded at $1,407.84. Approximately 1,672,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,770,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,393.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $652.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,324.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,204.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.