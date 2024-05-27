Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) PT at $450.88

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

AMP stock opened at $440.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.52. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $292.65 and a one year high of $442.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,674 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $108,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

