Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $51.23

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE VTR opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -249.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

