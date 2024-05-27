Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.70.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $200.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day moving average of $191.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.