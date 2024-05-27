C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 0.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 3,260,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,586,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

C3.ai Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

