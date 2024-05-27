CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Head-To-Head Review

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -9.03% CACI International 5.37% 13.80% 6.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A CACI International 0 2 10 0 2.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CACI International has a consensus target price of $415.45, indicating a potential downside of 3.16%. Given CACI International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CACI International is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and CACI International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A CACI International $6.70 billion 1.43 $384.73 million $17.31 24.78

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Volatility and Risk

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI International beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

