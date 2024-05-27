Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $42.00 at Citigroup

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPB. Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.41.

CPB opened at $45.34 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

