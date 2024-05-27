Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Director Steve Frazier Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) Director Steve Frazier acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$102.38 per share, with a total value of C$20,476.00.

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$137.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,367. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 52-week low of C$126.25 and a 52-week high of C$189.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.63.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

