Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,402.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 142,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 211,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,495,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. 703,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.