Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 112,347 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. 838,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -124.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.