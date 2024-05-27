Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 132,441 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,992,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. 569,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,526. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

