Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 232,991 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 232,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 2,134,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,238. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

